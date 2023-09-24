The chances of someone matching all four numbers in the exact order is 1 in 10,000, the Virginia Lottery says.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man won big by betting all the same numbers on two dozen tickets in a Pick 4 drawing in August, the Virginia Lottery announced Thursday.

Dennis Fears bought 24 tickets with the same four-digit combination — 8-8-8-8 — from the 7-Eleven located at 4000 Portsmouth Boulevard. Fears' tickets paid out the top prize of $5,000, totaling $120,000 altogether.

The lottery said the chances of someone matching all four numbers in the exact order is 1 in 10,000.

Fears told the Virginia Lottery he hasn't made plans for his winnings quite yet.