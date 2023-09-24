x
Man wins $120,000 after playing same numbers on 24 lottery tickets

The chances of someone matching all four numbers in the exact order is 1 in 10,000, the Virginia Lottery says.
Credit: Virginia Lottery
Dennis Fears won $120,000 when he bet the same four-number combination 24 times for a Pick 4 drawing in August of 2023.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man won big by betting all the same numbers on two dozen tickets in a Pick 4 drawing in August, the Virginia Lottery announced Thursday.

Dennis Fears bought 24 tickets with the same four-digit combination — 8-8-8-8 — from the 7-Eleven located at 4000 Portsmouth Boulevard. Fears' tickets paid out the top prize of $5,000, totaling $120,000 altogether.

The lottery said the chances of someone matching all four numbers in the exact order is 1 in 10,000.

Fears told the Virginia Lottery he hasn't made plans for his winnings quite yet.

Pick 4 drawings are held twice a day, with the top prize for a $1 play being $5,000. 

