Cleveland County housekeeper spins the wheel for $2 million

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 75-year-old housekeeper will step up to a giant prize wheel, give it a spin, and see if it lands on a $2 million prize.

Johnnie Bostic from Polkville could get the chance to win $2 million.

The chance comes as part of the lottery's unique Bigger $pin game that begins with a $10 scratch-off ticket and can end with a winner attending a Bigger $pin Live Event.

Bostic will walk up to the wheel, with colored lights flashing all around him, and find out how much more luck he has left. He is guaranteed to win at least $400,000.

"I always tell people one of these days I'm going to win," Bostic said, "and this is it."

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity began when Bostic bought his Bigger Spin scratch-off ticket. He entered the scratch-off into a second-chance drawing and now has a chance to win $2 million.

Bostic said he has always wanted to take a cruise so he will use some of his warnings to make that dream come true.

"It's such an exciting time, I don't know how I'm going to sleep until then," Bostic said.

Bostic worked as a manager at PPG Industries for 41 years before retiring in 2007. He went back to work as a housekeeper at Gardner-Webb University because he has "a passion for work" and he works 60 to 65 hours a week at times because he likes being around the students.

He becomes the final person to get a chance to spin for one of the $2 million prizes.