'No way this happened again' | NC woman wins $2 million prize months after $1 million prize

Kenya Sloan of Shelby, NC wins $2 million after landing the $1 million win two months ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just two months after winning a $1 million lottery prize, Kenya Sloan doubled her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off.

"I was like, no way this happened again," Sloan said.

She bought her lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket in October form the Esha Food Mart on South Lafayette Street in Shelby.

"I just feel blessed. That's all I can say," Sloan said.

She said it was her first time playing the $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game. Her previous $1 million win was in August when she played the Carolina Jackpot game for the first time as well.

When Sloan arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to get the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the lump sum.

After her first big win in August, Sloan said she wanted to buy a house. She purchased land and has almost finished building her new home.

She planned to use her winnings to make her dream to open her own soul food restaurant come true.

