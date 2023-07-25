Davidson County woman wins $122,136 from Fast Play jackpot

Linda Canady bought her lucky Double W!N ticket from Kelly’s High Rock Grocery on N.C. 8 in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — She may not have won the Powerball or the Mega Millions, but overall, North Carolinians have been on a roll with scratch-off and Fast Play tickets!

A Lexington woman recently brought a $5 Fast Play ticket and won half the jackpot!

Linda Canady brought her lucky Double W!N ticket from Kelly’s High Rock Grocery on N.C. 8 in Lexington.

The jackpot stood at $244,272 when she brought the ticket. Since she bought a $5 ticket, Canady received 50% of the progressive jackpot, or $122,136. She took home $87,023 after taxes.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $169,000 and counting.

Ticket sales from games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $9.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.