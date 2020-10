Walmart worker finishes shift with winning ticket taking home six figures!

A Lexington woman won $200,000 after finishing her shift at Walmart.

Kelsey Abarca works at a Davidson County Walmart. She bought a Power Shot ticket from a lottery vending machine for just $5.