Davie County man $150,000 scratch-off win

He said he planned to “hold onto” his winnings and sometime in the future use the money to buy or build a house.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brandon Jones, is a Davie County man, an electrical mechanical engineer in the U.S. Army, and a $150,000 lottery winner.

“You don’t believe it at first,” Jones, said Monday as he arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize. “It’s like a big jolt to your body, like adrenaline. Pretty cool.”

Jones said he purchased his winning ticket for $5 at the Home Run in Salisbury.

He said he planned to “hold onto” his winnings and sometime in the future use the money to buy or build a house.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he received $106,876.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.