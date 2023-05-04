Davie County man $150,000 scratch-off win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brandon Jones, is a Davie County man, an electrical mechanical engineer in the U.S. Army, and a $150,000 lottery winner.
“You don’t believe it at first,” Jones, said Monday as he arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize. “It’s like a big jolt to your body, like adrenaline. Pretty cool.”
Jones said he purchased his winning ticket for $5 at the Home Run in Salisbury.
He said he planned to “hold onto” his winnings and sometime in the future use the money to buy or build a house.
After federal and state tax withholdings, he received $106,876.
