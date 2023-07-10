'They thought I was joking' | Mocksville woman splits lottery winnings with her coworkers after a 15-year promise

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — How many of you would share your lottery winnings with your coworkers?
That's what one Mocksville woman did after promising to do so 15 years ago!
Paula Dotson made a pact years ago with two coworkers after they said they would share any big Powerball wins and, after winning a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, she is honoring their agreement.
“We decided 15 years ago that if we won a big prize, we would all split it,” Dotson said. “We each buy two tickets in every drawing.”
Dotson bought her lucky $3 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.
“When I saw it, I thought I was dreaming,” she recalled. “But I wasn’t.”
She called her co-workers right away to share the good news.
“They thought I was joking,” Dotson laughed.
Dotson took home $71,251 after taxes.
She plans to use her share of the winnings to pay bills and do some home repairs.
The jackpot in Monday’s Powerball drawing climbed to $675 million, or $340.9 million in cash, and now ranks as the ninth largest in game history. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.