'They thought I was joking' | Mocksville woman splits lottery winnings with her coworkers after a 15-year promise

Paula Dotson bought her lucky ticket online and won $100,000. Now, she's splitting the money with her coworkers as she promised!

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — How many of you would share your lottery winnings with your coworkers?

That's what one Mocksville woman did after promising to do so 15 years ago!

Paula Dotson made a pact years ago with two coworkers after they said they would share any big Powerball wins and, after winning a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, she is honoring their agreement.

“We decided 15 years ago that if we won a big prize, we would all split it,” Dotson said. “We each buy two tickets in every drawing.”

Dotson bought her lucky $3 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

“When I saw it, I thought I was dreaming,” she recalled. “But I wasn’t.”

She called her co-workers right away to share the good news.

“They thought I was joking,” Dotson laughed.

Dotson took home $71,251 after taxes.

She plans to use her share of the winnings to pay bills and do some home repairs.

The jackpot in Monday’s Powerball drawing climbed to $675 million, or $340.9 million in cash, and now ranks as the ninth largest in game history. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.