x
Rockingham County woman wins first $100,000 prize in new game

Carla Blackstock turned $20 into $100,000 after buying the new $2,000,000 Richest ticket from the Two Brothers Food Mart in Stoneville.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Clara Blackstock of Eden bagged her riches after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket, winning the first $100,000 prize in a new scratch-off game.

Blackstock bought her lucky $2,000,000 Riches ticket from the Two Brother’s Food Mart on NC-770 in Stoneville. She took home $71,256 after taxes. 

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted this month with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Credit: North Carolina Education Lottery

