Fayetteville woman returns from Labor Day weekend trip with $1 million Powerball ticket

A newlywed woman and her husband return from vacation $1 million richer!

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — It's more than just wedding bells ringing in this home.

A newlywed couple was on the way to the beach for Labor Day weekend but came back $1 million richer.

April Royal of Fayetteville said they brought a $2 Powerball ticket from the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport while at the beach, and “didn’t think about it” until their drive back home on Monday.

Royal said she and her husband had to pull over to verify the win.

“We’re still in shock!” Royal exclaimed. “And here I am driving in all of Labor Day traffic.”

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $712,501 after taxes.

Royal said they will use their big win to invest, pay off some bills, and celebrate their July marriage with a honeymoon.

Royal’s $1 million prize became one of two won nationally in the drawing. Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $23 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cumberland County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

