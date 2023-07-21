Fifth-Largest Game | Mega Millions jackpot hits $720 million

A winner could claim the prize as a $720 million annuity or $370.5 million in cash!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lottery players are getting ready for the possibility of a life-changing jackpot Friday night!

It's the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

A winner could claim the prize as a $720 million annuity or $370.5 million in cash.

“Tonight might bring a life-changing moment for some lucky winner and we hope that celebration happens in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Remember to play smart and check your tickets carefully after the drawing. Good luck tonight.”

While players continue going for the jackpot, the Mega Millions game keeps producing nice wins for North Carolinians. For the fourth straight Mega Millions drawing, a lucky ticket matched four of the five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. In Tuesday’s drawing, the ticket was purchased at Circle K on Monroe Road in Charlotte.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

