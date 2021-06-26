And the winner is.. First vaccine lottery winners to be announced Monday

The first two winners of the vaccine lottery will be announced at 10 a.m. Monday. Here's how you can watch.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — And the winner is… Monday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will announce the first two winners of the vaccine lottery. The Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing is set for 10 a.m.

All North Carolinians 18 and older who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine were automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.

Youth between ages 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 toward scholarships.

The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back campaign to encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

Winners for the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will be drawn every other Wednesday through Aug. 4. The first drawing took place June 23, 2021. All winners are announced once they have been verified.

WFMY News 2 will carry the drawing live on our website and YouTube.

