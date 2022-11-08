x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Winston-Salem man surprises wife with $5000,000 prize

James Zech said he plans to use the money for a Thai dinner or a beach trip.

More Videos

RALEIGH, N.C. — James Zech of Winston-Salem turned a $10 lottery ticket into a $500,000 prize and couldn't wait to surprise his wife with the news. 

"I went home and told my wife we won a half-million dollars, but she didn't believe me," Zech said. "After I surprised my wife with it, we called my daughter." 

Zech, 73, said he usually only buys $3 or $5 scratch-offs, but he had an urge to go with something different. He bought his $500,000 Cashword ticket from the Food Lion at Kinnamon Loop in Clemmons. 

"The first thing we are going to do is treat the family to a nice Thai dinner," Zech said. 

He said he'll also use his winnings to possibly go on a family vacation to the beach. 

Since Zech won the last top prize in the game, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game. 

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. 

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

Powerball $2.04 billion jackpot: What caused the drawing delay?

Single ticket wins Powerball's record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot

Before You Leave, Check This Out