Four big prizes won in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, $1 million included

Friday's drawing offers a $630 million jackpot making it the 5th largest in game's history.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing produced four big wins in North Carolina including one price of $10,000, two $30,000 prizes, and a fourth prize of $1 million.

The lucky $1 million winner bought the ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

The two $30,000 wins were in Smithfield and New Bern. The $3 tickets matched four of the white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000, but since they were Megaplier tickets, the prize tripled when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

Those tickets were bought at the Speedway on South Glenburnie Road in New Bern and the Murphy Express on North Brightleaf Road in Smithfield.

The fourth big win was with a $2 ticket purchased through the lottery's Online Play program from a player in Greenville. The ticket also matched the four white balls and the Mega Ball.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Mega Ball are 1 in 931,000.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Tuesday's jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $630 million as an annuity prize or $359.7 million cash for Friday's drawing. The Friday jackpot ranks as the 5th largest in the history of the game. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise about $2.5 million a day on average for education.