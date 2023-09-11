Greensboro man wins $234,505 Cash 5 jackpot

A $1 ticket won big for this Greensboro man.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man spent $1 and won the jackpot in Thursday's Cash 5 drawing.

D’Angelo Stoll bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Hicone Road in Greensboro, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Stoll's numbers matched all five white balls and he won a $234,505 jackpot. After tax withholdings, Stoll walked away with $167,089.

The NC Education Lottery said the odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. The jackpot for Monday's drawing is $120,000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: