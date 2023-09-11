Greensboro man wins $234,505 Cash 5 jackpot

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
A Greensboro man spent $1 and won the jackpot in Thursday's Cash 5 drawing.
D’Angelo Stoll bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Hicone Road in Greensboro, according to the NC Education Lottery.
Stoll's numbers matched all five white balls and he won a $234,505 jackpot. After tax withholdings, Stoll walked away with $167,089.
The NC Education Lottery said the odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. The jackpot for Monday's drawing is $120,000.
