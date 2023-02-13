Greensboro man uses Powerball win to give back

Danny Lackey said he plans to give back to those in need with his $100,000 Powerball win.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man plans to use his Powerball win to give back to those in need.

Danny Lackey said he plans to give back to those in need with his $100,000 Powerball win.

"We've got a number of people we have identified that we want to help out," Lackey said.

Lackey bought his lucky $3 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

"I downloaded the app on my phone since it's just an easier way to buy them," he said.

Lackey matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the February 4 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

"I said to my wife, 'I might not have mentioned to you have that i've been buying some tickets online, but we won $100,000," Lackey recalled. He claimed his prize Friday.