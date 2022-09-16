Greensboro man wins $1 million lottery prize

Quinnon Brunson won a $1 million prize when he bought his ticket at the Alamance Food Mart.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man changed his life with a lucky $10 ticket.

Quinnon Brunson bought a $10 NC Education Lottery ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Brunson bought his 50X The Cash ticket from the Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road.

He redeemed his ticket Friday from lottery headquarters. After taxes, he ended up taking home $426,063.

The 50X The Cash game started in February with the top eight prizes of $1 million announced. Three prizes are still unclaimed.