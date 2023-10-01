Greensboro man buys $20 scratch-off and now he's planning a family trip to Mexico

Robert McLean bought the lucky ticket from the Pop Shoppe on Stanley Road in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man will take his family on a vacation to Tulum, Mexico after winning $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

“This is going to help me have a good time while I’m down there too,” he added.

Robert McLean, 63, bought the $20 100X The Cash ticket from the Pop Shoppe on Stanley Road in Greensboro.

When he got home, he turned on his TV and started scratching.

“I started seeing zero after zero,” McLean said. “It was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen in my life.”

Then he shared the good news with his daughter.

“Once I heard that scream go off I knew she had seen it,” McLean laughed.

He went to lottery headquarters on Monday to claim his prize. After taxes, he took home just over $71,000.

The new 100X The Cash scratch-off game debuted in December with five $2 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million top prizes and seven $100,000 are still out there, waiting to be won.

