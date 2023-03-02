Greensboro mail carrier enjoys a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ $100,000 win!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — James Hines Jr. of Greensboro said he has never been more excited in his life after he scratched off a $100,000 lottery prize Monday night.
“This is like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing,” he said.
Hines, a 50-year-old mail carrier, bought his lucky $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off from the E Quick Shop on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. He then took his ticket to his car and started scratching.
“I thought maybe my eyes were deceiving me,” he recalled.
Hines said he needed to take a minute to calm down.
“I had to try to compose myself,” he laughed. “That’s the most excited I have ever been.”
Hines arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.
He said he will use the money to pay some bills.
Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. One $3 million top prize and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
