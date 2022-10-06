Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

After losing her father in August, Katie Knighten says this win feels like a blessing from him.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot.

"We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said.

Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from the Quick & Easy on Burlington Road in Greensboro. She is also an employee at the store.

"I was ecstatic," she said. "I called my mama crying."

"We felt like it was a blessing from him," she said.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Knighten bought her Safari Bingo ticket, it had just reached $286,474. Because she bought a $5 ticket, she won 50 percent of the jackpot.

She collected her prize Wednesday and took home $101,714 after required state taxes.

The Fast Play jackpot was $144,000 Thursday morning and is growing. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.