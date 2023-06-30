Greensboro woman snags $200,000 scratch-off prize

x
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shelia Harris of Greensboro tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Harris brought her Mega Bucks ticket from E.T.’s Quick Stop on N.C. 96 in Youngsville.

She went to collect her prize and took home $142,501 after taxes Friday. 

Mega Bucks debuted in June with eight $200,000 prizes. Five $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $33 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

