Greensboro woman snags $200,000 scratch-off prize

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shelia Harris of Greensboro tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.
Harris brought her Mega Bucks ticket from E.T.’s Quick Stop on N.C. 96 in Youngsville.
She went to collect her prize and took home $142,501 after taxes Friday.
Mega Bucks debuted in June with eight $200,000 prizes. Five $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $33 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
