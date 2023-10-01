'A blessing in more ways than one' | Greensboro woman wins $120,000 jackpot

Violet Harrison brought her lucky ticket at the 7-Eleven on Burlington Road, after moving to Greensboro eight months ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Violet Harrison said she will stay in North Carolina after winning the $120,000 jackpot.

Harrison is new to the Triad after moving to Greensboro eight months ago.

The move turned out to be a step in the right direction after she bought a $1 Quick Pick ticket from the 7-Eleven on Burlington Road, winning Tuesday's drawing.

She is one of three Cash 5 jackpot winners within the last week.

“I tried to stay calm but, on the inside, I was doing cartwheels,” Harrison said.

Now, she can do cartwheels all the way to the bank!

Harrison took home $85,500 after taxes.

“This is definitely a blessing in more ways than one,” she said.

What will she do with her winnings?

Harrison said she plans on making donations, paying some of her bills, and putting the rest in savings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.