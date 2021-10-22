x
Greensboro woman wins $200,000 after trying luck on scratch-off ticket

“It's amazing. I can get some things done, pay on some bills and help my kids," Nettie Cheek said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One woman from Greensboro is rejoicing after a $5 scratch-off ticket won her a $200,000 prize.

“I still don’t believe it,” Nettie Cheek said. “It’s still unreal.”

Cheek bought the Mega Bucks ticket from Wendover Curb Market on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

“It's amazing. I can get some things done, pay on some bills and help my kids," she said.

Cheek claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

