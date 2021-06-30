'I was excited and it made me nervous all at the same time' | High Point man wins Cash 5 jackpot using the same set of numbers for a year

The forklift driver has used the same numbers for the better part of a year. He couldn't believe his luck when he checked the winning numbers.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — When Joshua Faucette checked his phone to see what Pick 4 and Cash 5 numbers came out, he could hardly believe his luck.

Faucette, of High Point, won the $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot on Monday after using the same set of numbers for a year.

The odds of winning the Cash 5 are 1 in 962,598, so you can imagine Faucette's response to seeing his numbers pop up on his screen.

"I said, ‘Well, that looks like the numbers that I played!’ I was excited and it made me nervous all at the same time. I had to get myself together.” Faucette said.

The forklift driver purchased his winning ticket from the Quick Grocery Inc. on Eastchester Dr. in High Point. He cashed the ticket in Raleigh and took home $77,691 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“Me and my fiancé made a down payment on a home that we live in,” said Faucette. “I’ll put a part of it towards what we owe on the house.” The rest, he said, will go towards paying other bills.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000.