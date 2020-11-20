Nduka Egeonu from Brown Summit won $100,000 after a scratch-off ticket helped him win the prize.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Guilford County won big after playing a scratch-off ticket Wednesday.

Nduka Egeonu from Brown Summit won $100,000 after a scratch-off ticket helped him win the prize.

He bought a $3 Power Play ticket at the Murphy Express on 6th Street in Greensboro.

Egeonu claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he received $70,751.

No one won Wednesday’s jackpot. The jackpot is now at $192 million as an annuity prize or $149 million cash for Saturday’s drawing.

