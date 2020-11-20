x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Lottery

Lucky ticket! Guilford County man wins $100,000 through scratch-off ticket

Nduka Egeonu from Brown Summit won $100,000 after a scratch-off ticket helped him win the prize.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Guilford County won big after playing a scratch-off ticket Wednesday.

Nduka Egeonu from Brown Summit won $100,000 after a scratch-off ticket helped him win the prize.

He bought a $3 Power Play ticket at the Murphy Express on 6th Street in Greensboro.

Egeonu claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he received $70,751.

No one won Wednesday’s jackpot. The jackpot is now at $192 million as an annuity prize or $149 million cash for Saturday’s drawing.

OTHER STORIES

U.S. Marine veteran finds out he won $1M on flight home to North Carolina

North Carolina veteran plans to honor son with lottery winnings

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE