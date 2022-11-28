Guilford County man wins $150,000 prize

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is celebrating after a multiplied $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $150,000 prize.
Eddie Purdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard for a Cashword Multiplier ticket.
Purdue claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,516.
According to the NC Education Lottery, the game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Officials said three remain to be won.
