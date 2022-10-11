Guilford County woman scores big with over $500,000 lottery win

Stephanie Israel said she felt an urge to buy a lottery ticket. The sudden urge won her over $500,000.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from Browns Summit is rejoicing after a lucky lottery ticket won her over $500,000.

Stephanie Israel said she felt an urge to buy the ticket.

“It was late at night, and I was lying in bed and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Israel said. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”

The very next morning, she checked her email and saw a notification that she won.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the win scored her $501,544. After required state and federal tax withholdings she took home $356,147.

“When I went in and saw it, I screamed for like 20 minutes,” Israel said. “I think I scared my family a little bit.”

She bought her Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

Israel arrived Monday to collect her prize.

She said her family is full of entrepreneurs and said she wants to use her winnings to invest in her family’s future.

“We are constantly thinking of new ideas for businesses,” Israel said. “Our boys already have a landscaping business.”

