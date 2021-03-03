Guilford County woman ‘starts shouting’ after $5 ticket wins her $250,000 prize

“I saw the prize and I just started shouting and thanking God,” Barbara Johnson from Gibsonville said.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from Guilford County won big after trying her luck on a $5 ticket that scored her a $250,000 prize.

Barbara Johnson of Gibsonville bought her winning ticket from the Quick N Easy on Burlington Road in Greensboro.

“I usually buy the $10 tickets, but something told me to buy the $5 one this time,” Johnson said.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“I got home and scratched it off, which I do as soon as I get home,” Johnson said. “I saw the prize and I just started shouting and thanking God.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $176,876.

“I lost my husband going on three years now so this will help me,” she said.

Johnson said she just bought a new car and wants to pay it as well as her house off.

“It means a whole lot,” she said. “I’ll help my kids out, too.”

