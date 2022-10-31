North Carolinians can chance on billion dollar Halloween jackpot treat

Monday's jackpot is the fifth largest U.S. jackpot in history.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot drawing on Halloween night stands at $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in the game's history.

If a North Carolinian wins Monday's jackpot, the winner would choose between a $1 billion annuity or $497.3 million in cash. This marks only the second time in the 30-year history of the Powerball game that the jackpot has hit $1 billion.

"Players dream of having the chance to try their luck at a billion-dollar jackpot," executive director of the NC Education Lottery, Mark Michalko said. "What a treat that would be for a North Carolinian to take home the life-changing prize on Halloween night. Good luck to all our players."

The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

North Carolinians have been winning other prizes as the current Powerball run has produced under $8 million in prizes for players in our state.

In Saturday's drawing, two lucky tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. One ticket was purchased in Raleigh using Online Play on the lottery's website and the other was purchased at Tony's Tobacco Shop on West Mount Drive in Nashville in Nash County.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery's website.