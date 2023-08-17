Prize of a Lifetime | High Point man wins $25,000 a year for life

The lucky ticket was purchased at Charlie’s Tobacco Outlet on Eastchester Drive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from a story on how money from lottery tickets goes to schools.

A High Point man will receive $25,000 a year every year for the rest of his life.

Kyung Ko purchased his lucky $2 ticket at Charlie’s Tobacco Outlet on Eastchester Drive.

In Friday's Lucky for Life drawing he matched all five white balls and became a winner.

He had the option of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum.

Ko chose to take the $25,000 a year for life and after taxes took home $17,813 for his first annual payment.

He wasn't the only winner in North Carolina.

