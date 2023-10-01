High Point woman turns $2 into big lottery win

“When I hit it, I was thinking, ‘Oh, no, this can’t be right,’” Kimberly Raffe said. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point woman's dream of winning the lottery came true Thursday.

Kimberly Raffe turned her $2 Fast Play ticket into a $102,000 jackpot win!

“This is like something that you dream of,” she said.

She bought the lucky ticket at the Sheetz on Westchester Drive in High Point. She checked her ticket when she got home and couldn't believe her eyes.

“When I hit it, I was thinking, ‘Oh, no, this can’t be right,’” she said. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

Raffe picked up her prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday. After taxes, she took home just over $72,000.

She plans to use the money to help her family, pay off her car, and put a down payment on a house.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Raffe bought her ticket, it had just reached more than $511,000. Because she bought the $2 ticket, she won 20% of the jackpot.

The NC Lottery has a program called Lucke Rewards. If your ticket has a Lucke Rewards entry code, you can enter it on the lottery's website or the app. When you do that, you can collect points to enter into second chance drawings.

