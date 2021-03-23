Norma Blanchard stopped by a gas station to fill her tank up and purchase a couple of lotto scratcher tickets. One of those tickets contained the top prize!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It started a regular gas station run for one Virginia Beach woman until she went home and found out she won a million-dollar lotto prize!

Norma Blanchard stopped by a gas station on Diamond Springs Road on the way home from work one day to fill up. While she was there, she bought a few Virginia Lottery Scratcher tickets.

One of those tickets, a Green Cash Millions ticket, ended up containing the top prize.

She told lotto officials that when she finally did scratch the ticket, she looked at it in disbelief and said, "No way!"

“It’s a feeling I’ve never had before!” Blanchard said. “I can’t stop smiling!”

Green Cash Millions is one of the Million Series of games from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,305,600, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.91.