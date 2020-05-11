North Carolina veteran plans to honor son with lottery winnings

A Jacksonville veteran wants to help others in need with his lottery money.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A North Carolina veteran plans to give back with his lottery winnings.

Like many of us, retired Marine Master Sergeant Alvin Mack II has had a roller coaster of a year. He retired after 20 years of service in the Marine Corps back in May. That same month he lost his only son, Alvin Mack III, 19, who served in the Air Force Honor Guard. Mack said, “He was my only son and he meant so much to me. I’ve always been a believer of luck, but in this case, I just felt like it was a little bit more than that.”

Mack bought a Supreme Riches scratch-off from Publix on Marlin Drive in Jacksonville. He then discovered he won $10 million.

When he realized what happened he looked for guidance on what to do Mack said "I have a tribute room dedicated to my son and I sat with him last night and I just told him, 'Is there anything you want me to do? And I’ll do it.'"

Mack chose a lump sum of $6 million instead of taking 20 payments of $500,000 a year. He did that so that he could help others.

"When I got the word of my son's passing, I wasn't financially stable enough to pick up all the costs that were involved. The Fisher House Foundation donated housing for me and my family to stay during that time. My plan for this money is to donate to the Fisher House Foundation and continue to help others as I can, in my son's name," said Mack.