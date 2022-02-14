Lenoir County man wins $1 million playing Powerball

LENOIR, N.C. — Matthew Muston of Kinston took a chance on a Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing and won a $1 million prize.
According to the North Carolina Lottery, Muston’s $2 ticket matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. He purchased his ticket using the Online Play option on the lottery’s website. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,086.
Muston's prize was the largest won nationally and one of four big wins in North Carolina in the drawing.
