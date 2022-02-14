Lenoir County man wins $1 million playing Powerball

Muston's prize was the largest won nationally and one of four big wins in North Carolina in the drawing.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Muston’s $2 ticket matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. He purchased his ticket using the Online Play option on the lottery’s website. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,086.

Congratulations to the lucky #NCLottery player who became the 92nd Overall Fast Play Jackpot Winner last night, winning $37,249 - 20% of the jackpot - with a $2 Bingo Bucks ticket! The winning ticket was purchased at Skipper Corner Store in #Leland around 8:05 PM. Way to go! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/I1vRXD5ckm — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) February 14, 2022

