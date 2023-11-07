Lotto fever: Mega Million tonight, still no powerball winner

Both prizes total over a billion dollars.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, you didn't wake up a Powerball jackpot winner, but the good news is no one did.

No one won the 680-million-dollar jackpot, which means the prize continues to grow. Estimates putting it over 700 million for the next drawing Wednesday.

But you still have a chance to win 480 million dollars tonight.

The Mega Millions of numbers will be drawn at 11.

Remember before you plan, the chance of you winning is one in 292 million.

