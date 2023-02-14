Greensboro mom can help pay for son's law school with lottery win

In addition to helping her son, Bernadad Cumbie said she will use the money to pay some bills.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A $5 scratch-off purchase will help Bernadad Cumbie help her son fulfill his dream of becoming a lawyer after she won a $400,000 prize Saturday morning.

"I was so happy that I could call my son and tell him I won $400,000," she said.

Cumbie works at Whole Foods and said she will use the money to help her son pay for law school. She bought her lucky $35,000 Blowout ticket from the Quick Mart on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

"I turned to the cashier and told him, 'I just won big," Cumbie recalled. "He started jumping up and down and gave me a hug."

Cumbie said she has played the lottery for a long time and always knew her turn would come.

"I just kept seeing all these winners in North Carolina and kept believing that could be me," she said.

In addition to helping her son, Cumbie said she will use the money to pay some bills.