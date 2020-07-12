'Is this a winner?': Guilford County woman wins $200,000 lottery prize

Linda Mabry from Jamestown won $200,000 after a ticket helped her win the prize.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from Guilford County won big after playing a Black Diamond 7s ticket Monday.

She bought the $5 ticket at the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown.

Mabry claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she received $141,501.

“I stopped like I always do after work because I wanted to get the new tickets that were out,” she said. “Every month when the new ones come out, I just like to try them.”

At home later that night, she scratched the tickets.

“I kind of looked and I said, ‘Is this a winner?’” she said. “And then I got my cell phone and took a picture of it to make sure I was seeing it right and after that I went to bed!”

Mabry said the money will help her when she retires in about three years.

“I’ll pay off a few bills I’ve got and then put the rest away for retirement,” she said.

Black Diamond 7s launched in November with five top prizes of $200,000. Four top prizes remain to be won.

