Mebane man turns $3 into $100,000

Alan Marro won the prize after he purchased his ticket online.

MEBANE, N.C. — A Mebane man is now $100,000 richer after purchasing a $3 Powerball ticket.

Alan Marro bought his ticket using Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, which doubled when the 2X multiplier hit.

Marro took home $71,251 after taxes when he claimed his prize Tuesday.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, with a a $170 million jackpot.

