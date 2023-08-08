North Carolinian wins $2M prize

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: Video above is from previous story on Mega Millions drawing.
A North Carolinian won $2 million in the historic Mega Millions drawing Tuesday.
The lucky $3 ticket was purchased at Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington.
But that wasn't the only winner in NC.
Two other people won $10,000. These tickets were bought at the following places:
- Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville
- Philomena Inc on South Church Street in Burlington
Tuesday’s $1.58 billion jackpot was the largest in Mega Millions history.
A person in Florida won the prize.
Now, Friday's jackpot resets at $20 million.
