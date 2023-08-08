x
Lottery

North Carolinian wins $2M prize

The winning ticket was bought from Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: Video above is from previous story on Mega Millions drawing.

A North Carolinian won $2 million in the historic Mega Millions drawing Tuesday.

The lucky $3 ticket was purchased at Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington.

But that wasn't the only winner in NC.

Two other people won $10,000. These tickets were bought at the following places:

  • Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville
  • Philomena Inc on South Church Street in Burlington

Tuesday’s $1.58 billion jackpot was the largest in Mega Millions history.

A person in Florida won the prize.

Now, Friday's jackpot resets at $20 million.

