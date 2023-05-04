Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $200 million

RALEIGH, N.C. — This weekend, officials said both the Mega Millions and Powerball games prizes will be worth $200 million.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $203 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $262 million annuity.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.
