Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $200 million

RALEIGH, N.C. — This weekend, officials said both the Mega Millions and Powerball games prizes will be worth $200 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $203 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $262 million annuity.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

