The Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion and these might be your lucky numbers

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Mega Millions jackpot could make you a billionaire, with its total reaching over $1.1 billion Tuesday.
To help you win big, we'll even the odds and give you a list of the luckiest numbers in Mega Millions history. These statistics are from 2017 up to Jan. 6, 2022.
Most common main numbers
According to lottonumbers.com, these are the most common numbers picked in the past. (Note: These are the white balls.)
- 14: Drawn 52 times
- 17: Drawn 51 times
- 38: Drawn 49 times
- 31: Drawn 49 times
- 10: Drawn 49 times
- 3: Drawn 47 times
- 46: Drawn 47 times
- 8: Drawn 47 times
- 20: Drawn 46 times
- 4: Drawn 46 times
Most common Mega Ball numbers
These numbers had the most draws for the Mega Balls in recent years:
- 22: Drawn 32 times
- 11: Drawn 38 times
- 9: Drawn 26 times
- 18: Drawn 25 times
- 10: Drawn 25 times
- 24: Drawn 25 times
- 13: Drawn 24 times
- 17: Drawn 24 times
- 19: Drawn 24 times
- 25: Drawn 24 times
The "unluckiest" number
The unluckiest main number is 49. It's been picked the least often. Since 2017, it has only been drawn 25 times. It was last drawn on Apr. 29, 2022.
The least drawn Mega Ball number is 8. Since 2017 it's been drawn 16 times. It was last drawn Dec. 23, 2022.
Most overdue numbers
Statistically, you might be better off with the numbers that haven't been drawn in the longest time. After all, odds are they all pop up eventually.
Main numbers:
- 49: Last drawn 256 days ago
- 42: Last drawn 203 days ago
- 10: Last drawn 154 days ago
- 12: Last drawn 144 days ago
- 27: Last drawn 137 days ago
- 57: Last drawn 133 days ago
- 65: Last drawn 133 days ago
- 39: Last drawn 130 days ago
- 60: Last drawn 130 days ago
- 50: Last drawn 109 days ago
Mega Ball numbers:
- 5: Last drawn 298 days ago
- 24: Last drawn 224 days ago
- 4: Last drawn 214 days ago
- 15: Last drawn 168 days ago
- 14: Last drawn 161 days ago
- 3: Last drawn 144 days ago
- 20: Last drawn 130 days ago
- 12: Last drawn 116 days ago
- 10: Last drawn 112 days ago
- 1: Last drawn 91 days ago