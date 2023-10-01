The Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion and these might be your lucky numbers

One economics professor says the odds of winning are like getting two holes in one in a row while playing golf.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Mega Millions jackpot could make you a billionaire, with its total reaching over $1.1 billion Tuesday.

To help you win big, we'll even the odds and give you a list of the luckiest numbers in Mega Millions history. These statistics are from 2017 up to Jan. 6, 2022.

Most common main numbers

According to lottonumbers.com, these are the most common numbers picked in the past. (Note: These are the white balls.)

14: Drawn 52 times

17: Drawn 51 times

38: Drawn 49 times

31: Drawn 49 times

10: Drawn 49 times

3: Drawn 47 times

46: Drawn 47 times

8: Drawn 47 times

20: Drawn 46 times

4: Drawn 46 times



Most common Mega Ball numbers

These numbers had the most draws for the Mega Balls in recent years:

22: Drawn 32 times

11: Drawn 38 times

9: Drawn 26 times

18: Drawn 25 times

10: Drawn 25 times

24: Drawn 25 times

13: Drawn 24 times

17: Drawn 24 times

19: Drawn 24 times

25: Drawn 24 times

The "unluckiest" number

The unluckiest main number is 49. It's been picked the least often. Since 2017, it has only been drawn 25 times. It was last drawn on Apr. 29, 2022.

The least drawn Mega Ball number is 8. Since 2017 it's been drawn 16 times. It was last drawn Dec. 23, 2022.

Most overdue numbers

Statistically, you might be better off with the numbers that haven't been drawn in the longest time. After all, odds are they all pop up eventually.

Main numbers:

49: Last drawn 256 days ago

42: Last drawn 203 days ago

10: Last drawn 154 days ago

12: Last drawn 144 days ago

27: Last drawn 137 days ago

57: Last drawn 133 days ago

65: Last drawn 133 days ago

39: Last drawn 130 days ago

60: Last drawn 130 days ago

50: Last drawn 109 days ago

Mega Ball numbers: