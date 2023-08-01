Do you wanna be a billionaire? | Mega Millions jackpot soars up to $1.1 billion

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could win $1.1 billion dollars tonight.

After increased sales, the jackpot grew by $50 million, the NC Education Lottery said.

The lucky winner could take home the jackpot as a $1.1 billion annuity or $550.2 million in cash.

This jackpot is now the fourth largest in Mega Millions and the sixth largest in U.S. history, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“An increase of $50 million for tonight’s jackpot shows how much excitement there is among Mega Millions players right now,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It only takes one $2 ticket to take home the $1.1 billion prize so play smart and good luck tonight.”

There have been 29 drawings since the last Mega Millions jackpot. Who knows, maybe tonight's the night that all changes.

You can buy your ticket anywhere lottery tickets are sold or play online.

