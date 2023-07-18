Mega Millions jackpot increases to a life-changing $640 million, could you win?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mega Millions is drawing tonight, and you could have a shot at a $640 million jackpot.

It's the lottery's seventh largest game in Mega Millions history, according to the NC Education Lottery.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the winner could claim the prize as a $640 million annuity or $328 million in cash.

“We have seen some really big wins already on the current Mega Millions roll and hopefully the biggest win will come tonight,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million. But you miss every shot you don't take right?

You can buy Mega Millions tickets anywhere lottery tickets are sold or, play online.

Good luck, folks!

