Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots to offer over $600 million in prizes

Officials said odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Mega Millions and Powerball games will offer North Carolinians two chances at life-changing prizes this weekend with jackpots totaling over $600 million, according to officials.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the first chance comes with Friday’s Mega Millions drawing that offers an estimated annuity jackpot of $430 million, or $291.1 million cash.

Officials said odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The second chance comes Saturday with the Powerball drawing, offering players a jackpot of an estimated $183 million as an annuity prize, or $127.4 million cash. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

With nine ways to win in each game, North Carolinians are bringing in some big prizes. A Mecklenburg County man won $150,000 in the May 1 Powerball drawing and someone who bought a lucky ticket in Cumberland County won a $100,000 Powerball prize in Wednesday’s drawing.

“Excitement is definitely building for these jackpots — I’m excited too!” Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery said. “We remind all North Carolinians to play smart, as it only takes one ticket to win.”

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.