Mega Millions plus Powerball equals half a billion in jackpots

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians can play this weekend for two jackpots in the Mega Millions and Powerball games that together top more than half a billion dollars.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $301 million annually that is worth $160.3 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot stands at a $270 million annuity that is worth $145.5 million in cash for Saturday's drawing.

"Together, Mega Millions and Powerball add up to exciting, life-changing jackpots this weekend," Executive Director of the NC Education Lottery, Mark Michalko said. "It only takes one lucky ticket to win so play smart and have fun talking about what you would do if you won."

Each drawing produces lots of prizes even when no one takes home the jackpot.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.