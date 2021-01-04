Mega Millions ticket sold in Greensboro wins $1 million prize! | NC Education Lottery

According to the NC Education Lottery, the lucky winner bought the ticket from the Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a Greensboro convenience store!

According to the NC Education Lottery, the lucky winner bought the ticket from the Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

A released stated that the $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 11-37-47-53-56, and was one of two tickets that won the highest prize nationally in Tuesday’s drawing.

The NC Education Lottery said the odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

No one won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot. So the jackpot climbs to $168 million as an annuity or $112.1 million cash for Friday’s drawing.