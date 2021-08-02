Charlotte man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

Matthew Simmons his winning ticket at a Charlotte 7-Eleven.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Charlotte man is now nearly $1 million richer after winning a Mega Millions prize.

Matthew Simmons had a $2 ticket that matched the numbers of all five white balls. The chance of doing so is 1 in 12.6 million, according to NC Education Lottery.

He bought the ticket on for the July 2 drawing at the 7-Eleven n Freedom Drive in Charlotte. Simmons claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He is taking home $707,501 after federal and state tax withholdings.

The current Mega Millions jackpot stands at $170 million in annuity for Tuesday's drawings. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy lottery tickets through the state's lottery website, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App or at a lottery retail location.

According to NC Education Lottery, ticket sales from lotteries raise more than $900 million per year.

