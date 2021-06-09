Montgomery County man wins $25,000 a year for life

Jerry Ewings of Candor bought his lucky ticket at the Quik Check on East Main Street.

CANDOR, N.C. — A Montgomery County man scored big after taking home the second-place prize in a Lucky for Life drawing, winning him $25,000 a year for life.

Jerry Ewings of Candor bought his lucky ticket at the Quik Check on East Main Street.

His ticket matched all five white balls in the drawing.

According to the NC Education Lottery, winners of the second-place prize are guaranteed $25,000 every year for life and have the option of taking a lump sum of $390,000.

Ewings chose to take the lump sum of $390,000 and took home $275,926 after federal and state tax withholdings.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday.

The odds of matching all five numbers in a Lucky for Life drawing are one in 1.8 million.

