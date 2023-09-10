Most common Powerball numbers drawn in recent years and all-time

This red ball number has been drawn the most all-time and in the past seven years.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Powerball jackpot is now at a staggering $1.55 billion - a cash value of $679.8 million. It's the fourth-highest Powerball jackpot ever.

No one has hit all six numbers yet. The next drawing is Monday night.

With the jackpot so high, you may be thinking about trying your luck. These are the numbers that just might help you out, based on how much they've been drawn.

Top 6 numbers drawn from 2015-2023:

White balls: 61, 32, 63, 21, 36 (all drawn at least 84 times)

Red ball: 18 (drawn 49 times)

Top 6 numbers drawn all-time:

White balls: 32, 39, 36, 23, 26 (all drawn at least 322 times)

Red ball: 18 (drawn 116 times)

Most common pairs from 2015-2023:

37 and 44 (drawn 13 times)

Most common triplets from 2015-2023:

7, 15, and 36 (drawn 4 times)

12, 20, and 21 (drawn 4 times)

1, 3, and 13 (drawn 4 times)

Top 6 overdue numbers:

White balls: 56, 52, 31, 5, and 41 (all drawn 84 or more days ago)

Red ball: 10 (drawn 247 days ago)

More ways to win:

Did you know? You don't have to hit all the numbers just to win some cash. In the last Powerball drawing on Saturday, two people in North Carolina hit four white balls and the red ball - one person won $50,000 and the other won $150,000 because of the Power Play x3.