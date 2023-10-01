'I think we’re millionaires' | Thomasville woman wins $2M prize after lucky breakfast stop

Amelia Estes brought her lucky ticket at Sam’s Mini Mart on West Green Drive in High Point.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Thomasville woman is $2 million richer after a lucky stop after a routine breakfast run.

“Something was just telling me to go get that ticket,” Amelia Estes, 51, said.

Estes stopped at Sam’s Mini Mart on West Green Drive in High Point after her normal Biscuitville stop and bought a 100x The Cash $20 scratch-off.

“I looked and looked and my hands just started shaking,” she said.

She won the first $2 million prize of the new game.

“I came into the house real quiet and I told my mom, ‘I think we’re millionaires,’” Estes said.

“She was already sitting down, thank goodness,” she said.

Estes brought home $855,006 after taxes. Now, she is planning for retirement.

“We are going to plan for a comfortable retirement,” Estes said.

