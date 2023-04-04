Winston-Salem man wins lottery by playing late father's lucky numbers

Thomas Workman said he played his late father's favorite basketball players' jersey numbers to win.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Almost four years after his father's death, Thomas Workman, 47, won a $120,000 jackpot in Monday's Cash 5 drawing by continuing to play their shared lucky numbers.

"My dad used to play them and, after he died, I told myself I'm going to keep playing," Workman said.

Workman said their mutual love of sports inspired the lucky numbers.

"It's jersey numbers from some favorite players like Scottie Pippen (#33) and Shaquille O'Neal (#36)," he said.

Workman bought his lucky $1 Cash 5 ticket from BY-LO on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem. He matched all five white balls Monday night to win the jackpot.

"I thought it was an April Fools' joke," he laughed. "I was flipping out a little bit."

Workman told his girlfriend many times that he would one day win the lottery.

He said he truly believes in karma and felt that one of these days something like this would happen to him.

Cash 5 is one of the six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play.

